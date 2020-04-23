Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

On April 22, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched eight attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars, which should be kept in the disengagements areas under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Russian-occupation troops launched seven attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, using tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk), and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems were used to shell the defenders of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – defenders of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian positions came under grenade machine gun fire in the area of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

According to the intelligence data, the Joint Forces units wounded two Russian mercenaries on April 22.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have already shelled Ukrainian troops twice.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.