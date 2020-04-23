World's biggest AN-225 aircraft lands in Kyiv with medical goods from China. PHOTOS
The world's largest transport aircraft, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, has delivered medical supplies to Ukraine. Video of the landing was posted on the Facebook page of the President's Office.
As reported by Censor.NET.
It is known that a batch of medical cargo - protective masks, gloves and suits - was delivered to Ukraine. The cargo arrived from Tianjin city in China.
A number of world countries have already shown their support for Ukraine: on April 15, India made a decision on unpaid allocation of shipment of pills against coronavirus to Ukraine; a week later, on April 22, six lung ventilators were delivered to Ukraine from Israel. China and South Korea sent batches of polymerase chain reaction tests and reagents.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password