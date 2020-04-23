World's biggest AN-225 aircraft lands in Kyiv with medical goods from China. PHOTOS

The world's largest transport aircraft, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, has delivered medical supplies to Ukraine. Video of the landing was posted on the Facebook page of the President's Office.

As reported by Censor.NET.

It is known that a batch of medical cargo - protective masks, gloves and suits - was delivered to Ukraine. The cargo arrived from Tianjin city in China.

A number of world countries have already shown their support for Ukraine: on April 15, India made a decision on unpaid allocation of shipment of pills against coronavirus to Ukraine; a week later, on April 22, six lung ventilators were delivered to Ukraine from Israel. China and South Korea sent batches of polymerase chain reaction tests and reagents.

