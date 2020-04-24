Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 15 times, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On April 23, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched 15 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars, which should be kept in the disengagements areas under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Russian-occupation troops launched 13 attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, using grenade launchers of different systems to shell Ukrainian troops near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and under-barrel grenade launchers – in the area of outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol), Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk), and Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian positions came under 82mm mortar fire near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk) and grenade machine gun fire in the area of Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk).

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

Three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have already shelled Ukrainian troops twice.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.