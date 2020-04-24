Fire continues in Chornobyl zone, Zhytomyr region; almost 2,000 work to extinguish it

As of morning, April 24, in Chornobyl exclusion zone, the subdivisions of rescuers provide assistance in the extinguishing of fires in the territory of four forestry areas using equipment and aviation as the Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Particularly, they fight fighter in the territory of Lubyansky, Paryshevsky, Dytyatkivsky and Denysovsky forestry areas. The main efforts aim to localize three fireplaces (Rossokha village, Kryva Hora village and Rudky-Buryakivka villages), where tree stumps, wood residues and peatland continue to smolder.

"For arrangement of fire lines, the heavy engineer equipment is used and extra seven roaders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The engineer equipment created 863 km of fire lines. 1,066 people and 253 units of equipments are involved in the extinction, including two helicopters, which, on April 23, held 118 water droppings with the total volume of 236 tonnes," the message said.

In Zhytomyr region, the fire in forestland of Ovrutsky area is localized. The forces of the Emergency Service provide assistance to employees of the forest sectors in Vystupovytsky and Slovechansky forestry areas, where they continue to extinguish sites of the smoldering of grass litter, forest litter, tree stumps and wood. There, 686 people and 99 units of equipment work.

Besides, on April 23, not far from Zamyslovychy village, Olevsky area, in the territory of Poyaskivsky forestry area, the extinguishing of particular fireplaces of grass litter, forest litter, stumps and wood continues. 105 people and 27 units of equipment involved in the work in this area, including three planes, which held nine water droppings with the total volume of 72 tonnes.

The Emergency Service noted that the radiation situation in the exclusion zone continues to be stable, the power of the exposure dose on the surface of the soil and content of radionuclide in the water do not surpass accepted value.