Saakashvili believes Parliament to collect enough votes to appoint him Deputy PM

Mikheil Saakashvili believes that there will be enough votes in the session hall of the Ukrainian Parliament on April 30 to appoint him as the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I think there will be enough votes. I'm very optimistic about it. It's just that there was no combined effort of the [parliamentary] faction, it was a dash from one place to another, and people were confused", he said in an evening show on Channel 24.

Saakashvili added he had an interesting meeting with Servant of the People parliamentary faction. "During the [parliamentary] election [in 2019], when I saw my party Movement of New Forces takes 2-3 per cent of votes from Servant of the People party but still can't make it to the Parliament... I urged our voters, many thousands of Ukrainians to vote for Servant of the People so as not to steal their single-party majority from them. I actually made my own passive contribution into that", he said.

As is known, the Parliament is supposed to to consider Mikheil Saakashili's appointment for the office of Deputy Prime Minister for reforms on April 30.