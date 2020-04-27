Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

Today, Russian-led forces have shelled Ukrainian troops near the village of Katerynivka in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"Today, the enemy used 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Katerynivka [64km west of Luhansk] in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid. Ukrainian servicemen used duty fire weapons in response to violations, making the enemy provocations stop," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported today.

Yesterday, on April 26, the Russian-occupation troops fired banned 152mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft mounts, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Read more: Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas

The JFO Headquarters recorded the enemy shelling near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol), Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk), Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk), Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk), Khutir Vilnyi, and Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).