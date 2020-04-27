ENG
Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Kyiv city reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1,220

The number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,220 in Kyiv city, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The number of Kyiv residents with the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 32 people over the past day. There are two healthcare workers among them. Unfortunately, one lethal case has been recorded over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 27.

Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 11 women aged between 25 to 68 years, 21 men aged between 18 to 71 years.

As reported, as of Monday morning, Ukraine confirmed 9,009 coronavirus COVID-19 cases, including 392 new case in past 24 hours.

