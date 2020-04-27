Kyiv authorities have their own plan of lockdown easing, - mayor

Kyiv has prepared a plan of action regarding the easing of restrictive measures. It differs from the one that was presented by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We have already prepared the necessary decisions for this and we have a plan of consistent actions. But not all important and necessary steps are in the powers of local authorities. And there are decisions that are within the competence of the government and the Verkhovna Rada," Klitschko said.

The Cabinet of Ministers prolonged lockdown until May 11 and announced the stages of its future easing. However, Kyiv authorities have reservations about the proposed action plan.

Read more: Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR-Tests To 8,000-10,000 Per Day

"Kyiv has some comments on the list and the sequence of steps. And this week we are going to announce what the first stage suggests and what the capital is going to do," Kyiv mayor added.