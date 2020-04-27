Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelenskyi tells Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have held a phone conversation to discuss the negotiations on a new cooperation program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

"The law on banks is our priority. I am sure that we will adopt it as it is important to us and opens opportunities for cooperation with the IMF," Zelenskyi said.

Macron commended Ukraine on its progress in reform implementation and praised Zelenskyi's personal contribution to this process, the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyi also noted importance of EU's further macro financial assistance to Ukraine and expressed hope that the EU's institutions would approve the decision to provide Ukraine with a macro financial assistance of EUR 1.2 billion for fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as soon as possible.