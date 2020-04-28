Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On April 27, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched nine attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. The Joint Forces members gave an adequate response to the enemy attacks," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the Russian-occupation troops launched three attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and six more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Read more: Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas

Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded over the past day.

According to the intelligence data, two invaders were destroyed and three more wounded.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have already shelled the Ukrainian troops twice.