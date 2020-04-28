Ukrainian Armed Forces report 53 coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed nine new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing total to 53, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"As of 7:00 on April 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 53 cases of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. A total of 18 recoveries and two deaths have been recorded. Some 367 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 149 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days. Over the past day, nine new cases were confirmed," reads the report.

As of 09:00 on April 28, Ukraine reported 9,410 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 239 deaths and 992 recoveries. Some 401 new cases were confirmed over the past day.

