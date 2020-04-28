Ukraine will not facilitate departure of its citizens for work in other countries - Kuleba

The Ukrainian authorities, for the safety of Ukrainian citizens, will not facilitate the organization of charter flights for migrant workers until the situation with the coronavirus pandemic in the world improves, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.Biznes.Inform.

There is indeed an appeal [from neighboring countries to organize charter flights for Ukrainian migrant workers] but the government of Ukraine is guided primarily by considerations of the safety and health of our citizens. In the context of the pandemic, any trip is a threat of contracting a disease, especially when traveling by plane. The government is currently making every effort to bring back Ukrainians from abroad, who are stranded in different countries. [...] So against this backdrop, it seems frankly illogical to organize mass charter flights for the departure of Ukrainians to countries where the pandemic is also continuing with varying degrees of intensity," Kuleba said.

At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian side adheres to a constructive approach.

"We understand our partners' need for workers, and we will be ready to reconsider this position in the context of changing the situation with the coronavirus pandemic," the diplomat said.