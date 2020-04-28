Kyiv city reports 78 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city cases of coronavirus rose to 1,298, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, the number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 78 people. There are three healthcare workers among them," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 28.

Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 36 women aged between 23 to 74 years, three girls aged 11-16, 36 men aged 23-80, and three boys aged 7-17.

As reported, as of Tuesday morning, Ukraine confirmed 9,410 coronavirus cases, including 239 lethal cases and 992 recoveries.