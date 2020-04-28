ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Kyiv city reports 78 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city cases of coronavirus rose to 1,298, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Over the past day, the number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 78 people. There are three healthcare workers among them," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 28.

Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 36 women aged between 23 to 74 years, three girls aged 11-16, 36 men aged 23-80, and three boys aged 7-17.

As reported, as of Tuesday morning, Ukraine confirmed 9,410 coronavirus cases, including 239 lethal cases and 992 recoveries.

