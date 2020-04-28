Kyiv mayor presents first stage of lockdown exit plan

Kyiv authorities have prepared a plan for the first stage of the city's exit from coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this at a briefing on Tuesday.

"The first stage of relaxation will begin if there is no sharp increase in the number of patients as of May 12. Therefore, the next two weeks will be crucial for us," Klitschko said.

According to him, during the first stage, Kyiv will allow the operation of non-food shops with a total area of up to 300 square meters, requiring the presence of no more than one visitor per ten square meters and with the premises disinfected twice a day.

Klitschko said that large shopping malls and stores will not open in the first stage.

According to Klitschko, hairdressers and beauty salons will be able to resume operation in the first stage.

"But only by appointment, no more than one client for each service at a time, with the demand that the workplace is disinfected after each client," he said.

The mayor also said that cafes and restaurants will be able to work if they offer takeout and with the demand that the premises be disinfected twice a day.

Read more: Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR-Tests To 8,000-10,000 Per Day

According to Klitschko, small non-food production and home appliance service companies would be able to operate too. They will work to meet the requirements of no more than one employee per ten square meters and no more than one client per ten square meters.

He said that the work of law firms and notary offices, auditors would be allowed, but also with the demand of no more than one visitor per ten square meters of the premises.

According to Klitschko, parks and squares will be open to visitors. "But in groups of no more than two people, or, if with children, then two adults and two children," Klitschko said.

Klitschko stressed that in the first stage, schools and kindergartens, playgrounds and sports grounds, coastal recreation areas will remain closed.

"The easing of restrictions on their attendance will be the next step," he added.

According to him, public transport in the first stage will continue to operate in a restricted mode. The subway in the Ukrainian capital will resume service according to a government decision.

Klitschko said that within a week or two after the introduction of the first stage, "if we do not see a stable dynamics of a reduction in the incidence, then we will not move to the second stage." When the situation worsens, Kyiv will return to lockdown, he added.