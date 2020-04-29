Ukraine confirms 456 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 9,866
Ukraine recorded 9,866 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of April 29, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.
Some 9,866 people have fallen ill since the start of pandemic, including 672 children and 1,976 healthcare workers," the health minister said at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.
Stepanov added that 456 people contracted COVID-19 in the past day, including 33 children and 133 healthcare workers. Some 113 people were hospitalized, 11 people died, most of them had chronic diseases.
Since the start of pandemic, 1,103 people in Ukraine have recovered from the disease, 250 people have died.
