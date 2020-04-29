Ukrainian army reports more than 50 coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed one new coronavirus case over the past day, bringing total to 52, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring press service.

"As of 7:00 on April 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 52 cases of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 74 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, among them 2 deaths, 20 recoveries. Some 327 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 54 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days. Over the past day, a new case was confirmed in Chernivtsi region," reads the report.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of 09:00 on April 29, Ukraine reported 9,866 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 250 deaths and 1,103 recoveries. Some 456 new cases were confirmed over the past day.