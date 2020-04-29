Kyiv city reports 43 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city cases of coronavirus rose to 1,341, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, the number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 43 people. There are five healthcare workers among them. Unfortunately, one lethal case has been recorded over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 29.

Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 21 women aged between 25 to 60 years, a 12-year-old girl, 20 men aged 20-66, and a 9-year-old boy.

He also added that among new coronavirus cases in Kyiv over the past day, two were recorded in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

In total, 69 Kyiv residents have recovered from coronavirus.

As reported, as of Wednesday morning, Ukraine recorded 9,866 coronavirus cases, including 456 cases confirmed in past 24 hours.