Zelenskyi calls on Health Ministry not to reduce number of COVID-19 tests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has called on the Health Ministry not to reduce the number of COVID-19 tests on weekends and holidays.

The head of state said this at a daily conference call to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the presidential press service reported.

"On weekends and holidays, the number of tests should be the same as on weekdays, so that the day after the holidays we did not 'lose' new patients and then get outbreaks. The timely detection of infection is assistance to patients and prevention of the spread of the disease. This year, the holidays really require the observance of rules from the authorities and the people. But this is only to ensure that we can all enjoy the holidays in the coming years," Zelenskyi said.

It was noted at the meeting that the number of patients in Ukraine per 24 hours still exceeds the number of those who recovered, and therefore the number of patients with COVID-19 continues to grow. In particular, 456 new cases have been reported in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, and 111 people have recovered.

The Chernivtsi, Ternopil regions and the city of Kyiv remain the leaders in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at the meeting that 11 patients who died in the past 24 hours had serious comorbidities, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and lung problems. This complicated the course of COVID-19 and led to death. The minister also said that the average course of illness in Ukraine from the moment of detection to a negative PCR test, i.e. recovery, lasts 18-21 days.

A total of 9,866 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ukraine as of early Wednesday, April 29. In particular, 250 patients died of the disease, and 1,103 patients recovered.