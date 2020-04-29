Police attack journalist Kutepov during entrepreneurs’ rally at Cabinet of Ministers. VIDEO

The police beat and broke equipment of journalist Bohdan Kutepov, who worked during the rally under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Journalists broadcasted from the hill in the park opposite the building of Cabinet of Ministers. Several tactical response policemen approached them and told them to leave the territory. Kutepov explained that it was his work to film from the place where the protest is better seen. The law enforcement officers called him a "clown" for that.

Kutepov also asked the police why they should leave this place, and the policemen answered: "Either you take camera away or I will break it." After this, journalists were attacked and pushed out of the lawn. All this happened live.

After that, law enforcement officers were outraged that the journalist continued filming, threatening to break his camera and broke the stabilizer.

Journalists called the police and wrote a statement about the crime.

Subsequently, the speaker of the Interior Ministry Artem Shevchenko said that he did not know about this incident, but emphasized the need to clarify all the circumstances.

The police explained that they are investigating the circumstances of the incident with the participation of a journalist in Mariinsky Park. The investigative group of Pechersk police department works at the scene. An investigation is being carried out, and its materials will be transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation for a procedural decision.