Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 15 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded

On April 29, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars, which must not be kept on the contact line under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft mounts, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders effectively used duty fire weapons to stop the enemy activity. The situation in the JFO area is reliably controlled by the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Russian-occupation troops launched 12 attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, using tripod-mounted antitank grenade launchers, ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft mount, and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); sniping weapons – outside Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); 120mm mortars, tripod-mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – on the outskirts of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian positions came under 82mm mortar fire near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars fire - in the area of Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk).

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

One Ukrainian soldier got combat injury over the past day.

According to the intelligence data, one Russian invader was killed and at least two invaders were wounded on April 29.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have not opened fire yet.