Law on land sale market officially published in parliamentary publication

The official parliamentary publication Holos Ukrayiny (Voice of Ukraine) has published a law on the opening of the land sale market.

It is worth noting that Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved it on Monday, March 31. 259 MPs voted for it.

According to the law, ordinary Ukrainians can become land market participants.

Legal entities, directly founded by citizens of Ukraine, the state and territorial communities shall become land sale market participants only since 2024.

Foreigners and legal entities, the founders or ultimate beneficiaries of which are foreigners, will be able to buy land only subject to approval by referendum. In all other cases, it is not possible to acquire property rights.

As we reported earlier, there were 13 resolutions on the abolition of the law on the land sale market. Nevertheless, none of them were endorsed by the Ukrainian parliament.