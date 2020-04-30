Verkhovna Rada calls on world parliaments to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine

Ukrainian MPs have approved an appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the parliaments of foreign states and parliamentary assemblies of international organizations to condemn the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Some 309 MPs voted for the document at the parliament’s meeting on April 30.

"The Verkhovna Rada calls on the parliaments of foreign states and parliamentary assemblies of international organizations to condemn the actions of the Russian Federation against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as such that contradict the generally recognized principles and norms of international law, to increase political, diplomatic and sanction pressure on the state-occupant until the complete cessation of armed aggression and the restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized national borders," reads the document.

In addition, in the resolution "On the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the parliaments of foreign states and parliamentary assemblies of international organizations to condemn the continued armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, and the occupation of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, political repressions of citizens of Ukraine and release of political prisoners - citizens of Ukraine"(No.3068), the Ukrainian parliament calls on world parliaments to continue the policy of non-recognition of the annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and to condemn the violation by the Russian occupation administration of fundamental human rights and freedoms in the temporarily occupied territories.

The Verkhovna Rada calls on foreign parliaments and parliamentary assemblies to use all possible international political-diplomatic and sanction mechanisms against the Russian Federation in order to immediately release all persons captured during the ongoing Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as all other Ukrainian citizens illegally detained by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in the Russian Federation.

In addition, the Ukrainian parliament calls on the Russian Federation to refrain from extending aggressive actions in the Black Sea region, practices of blocking commercial navigation in some areas in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov under a pretext of military exercises, practices of blocking Ukrainian ports using hybrid methods, and to follow all norms and provisions of international maritime law.

The Ukrainian MPs insist on lifting of the ban on the activities of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, and providing access to education in Ukrainian, condemning the Russian Federation's persecution of individuals for expressing their views, opinions, conscience and religion, participating in peaceful meetings, associations, and demanding the free development of traditions and cultural identity in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian parliament calls on the Russian Federation to stop the deportation of civilians in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as movement of Russian citizens to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which leads to a change in the demographic composition of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The Verkhovna Rada also calls on foreign parliaments to condemn the illegal construction by the Russian Federation of a bridge across the Kerch Strait and calls on the Russian Federation to provide full access for international human rights organizations to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for human rights monitoring.