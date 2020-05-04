Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded

On May 3, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders gave a resolute response to the shelling and continue to control the enemy on the contact line, complying with the ceasefire regime. The Joint Forces units are always ready to immediately react to any threats posed by invaders," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – on the outskirts of Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk), and Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); small arms – near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 15 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian positions came under 82mm mortar fire near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms were used to shell the outskirts of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded and three more got combat injuries over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have opened fire from 120mm mortars and tripod-mounted antitank grenade launchers on the defenders of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).