Kyiv city cases of coronavirus rise to 1,535 - Klitschko
Kyiv city recorded 1,535 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 4, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Over the past day, the number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 24 people. Unfortunately, one lethal case has been recorded over the past day. In total, Kyiv confirmed 1,535 COVID-19 cases, including 27 deaths," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 4, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.
Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 15 women aged 27-81 years, 8 men aged 19-74 years, and a 17-year-old boy. Ten people with coronavirus have been taken to hospitals.
As reported, as of Monday morning, Ukraine recorded 12,331 coronavirus cases, including 418 cases confirmed in past 24 hours.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password