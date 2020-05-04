ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Kyiv city cases of coronavirus rise to 1,535 - Klitschko

Kyiv city recorded 1,535 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 4, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Over the past day, the number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 24 people. Unfortunately, one lethal case has been recorded over the past day. In total, Kyiv confirmed 1,535 COVID-19 cases, including 27 deaths," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 4, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 15 women aged 27-81 years, 8 men aged 19-74 years, and a 17-year-old boy. Ten people with coronavirus have been taken to hospitals.

As reported, as of Monday morning, Ukraine recorded 12,331 coronavirus cases, including 418 cases confirmed in past 24 hours.

