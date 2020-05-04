Quarantine measures in Kyiv to be gradually lifted since May 12, - Klitschko

Kyiv city hall plans to gradually wrap up the quarantine, given the current and further possible development of epidemiological situation in the city.

Censor.NET reports citing Klitschko's post on Telegram.

He added that there should be a clear plan of doing this - for the sake of people's safety and restoring justice. Equal conditions of keeping and mitigating the restrictions must be observed, and Kyiv already presented the firtst part of such plan, Klitschko said.

"Everyone is sick and tired of the quarantine, and everyone wants freedom. But one should not be careless about safety and one's health. Besides, in the situation when the world expects a second wave of the virus in autumn. Believe me, every day, I'm waking up worried whether the city can take this challenge? Will our hospitals take it? Will there be enough doctors in case of emergency? Will the capital's economy last? How many of those objects that we planned to close books on we will be able to finish this year? How will Kyivites live, and how will the city evolve? Because I understand my responsibility for what's going on in the capital. And I do everything not to allow a spell of the disease. And I'm sure that by joint efforts and conscious perception of the situation, we will prevail," Kyiv mayor insisted.

Read more: 146 Ukrainians leave France on special flights