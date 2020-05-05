Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded

On May 4, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders gave a decisive response to the shelling and continue to control the enemy on the contact line, observing the ceasefire regime," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As a result of the enemy attacks, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded.

According to the intelligence data, one invader was destroyed and two others wounded. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the enemy’s war machine.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already violated ceasefire by firing 82mm mortars at Ukrainian positions near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk). Ukrainian servicemen effectively used duty fire weapons to stop the enemy shelling. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.