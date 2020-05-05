Kyiv Police Chief Kryshchenko recovered from COVID-19 and returned to work

Kyiv Police Chief Andriy Kryshchenko has recovered from the coronavirus COVID-19, according to Zorian Shkiriak, an advisor to the interior minister.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"All repeated tests are negative, all medical indicators are normal, his health is excellent," Shkiriak wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Kryshchenko returned to work and "began to perform his duties after a long pause."

As reported, the Kyiv police chief contracted the coronavirus on March 27.

As of May 5, Ukraine reported 12,697 coronavirus cases, including 316 deaths. Some 1,875 people have recovered.