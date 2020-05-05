Kyiv city confirms 48 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city recorded 1,583 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 5, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Over the past day, 48 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the capital, including two cases among health workers. Unfortunately, one lethal case has been confirmed," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 5, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 22 women aged 18-73 years, a 13-year-old girl, 22 men aged 25-81 years, and three boys aged 4, 12, and 16 years. Eight people with coronavirus have been taken to hospitals.

Eleven Kyiv residents have recovered in the past day, Klitschko added.

As reported, as of Tuesday morning, Ukraine reported 12,697 coronavirus cases, including 366 cases confirmed in past 24 hours.