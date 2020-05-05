Kuchma to chair Ukrainian delegation in negotiation group to solve Donbas conflict

Leonid Kuchma, the second President of Ukraine will be leading this country's delegation for negotiations in the Minsk trilateral contact group. The President's Office press department reported that on May 5, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed the respective decree.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring decree.

"President of Ukraine (...) has approved the line-up of the delegation of Ukraine for participation in the trilateral contact group for peaceful solution of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The head of the state signed the decree on May 5", says the message.

Kuchma's deputy will be Oleksiy Reznikov, the Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the temporarily occupied areas. Oleksandr Merezhko, the Head of Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Interparliamentary Cooperation will also serve as deputy head of the delegation.

Read more: Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier

The delegation also includes Yulia Svyrydenko, the Deputy Economy Minister; Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Polishchuk; Deputy Head of the Parliamentary Committee for Legal Policy Andriy Kostin, and Halyna Tretyakova, Deputy Head of the Committee for Social Policy and Protection of Veterans Rights.