Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 15 times, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On May 5, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniping weapons, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. The Joint Forces units used duty weapons to timely respond to enemy provocations and suppress its military activity," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk) and on the outskirts of Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol), Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk), Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

In addition, the armed formations of the Russian Federation deliberately fired 82mm mortars on the disengagement site No.3 Bohdanivka – Petrivske. Ukrainian servicepersons did not return fire.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces opened fire from grenade machine guns and sniping weapons on Ukrainian positions near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars and grenade machine guns – in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded and another one got combat injury over the past day.

According to the intelligence data, at least two invaders were wounded on May 5.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.