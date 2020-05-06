Ukraine reports 487 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 13,184

Ukraine recorded 13,184 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 6, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 487 persons have fallen ill over the past day… Since the start of the pandemic, 13,184 people fell ill, including 905 children and 2,251 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 6, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

According to him, 24 children and 72 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day, 118 people have been taken to hospitals. Since May 5, Ukraine has recorded 11 deaths related to the coronavirus, 118 patients have recovered.

In total, 2,097 people in Ukraine recovered and 327 people died during the entire period of the pandemic.

Stepanov added that 6,303 PCR tests were conducted in the previous day.