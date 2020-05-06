Kyiv reports 68 new coronavirus infections, including 17 cases in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

Kyiv city confirmed 1,651 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 6, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 68 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the capital over the past day, including three cases among health workers. The capital has confirmed a total of 1,651 COVID-19 cases," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 6, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 21 women aged 23-76 years, a four-year-old girl, 45 men aged 19-76 years, and a five-year-old boy. Of all coronavirus infections confirmed over the past day, 17 cases have been recorded in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

As reported, as of Wednesday morning, Ukraine reported 13,184 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 487 cases in the previous day.