ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8225 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
1 872 4

Kyiv reports 68 new coronavirus infections, including 17 cases in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

Kyiv reports 68 new coronavirus infections, including 17 cases in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

Kyiv city confirmed 1,651 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 6, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 68 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the capital over the past day, including three cases among health workers. The capital has confirmed a total of 1,651 COVID-19 cases," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 6, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 21 women aged 23-76 years, a four-year-old girl, 45 men aged 19-76 years, and a five-year-old boy. Of all coronavirus infections confirmed over the past day, 17 cases have been recorded in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Read more: Ukrainian army reports 30 coronavirus cases

As reported, as of Wednesday morning, Ukraine reported 13,184 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 487 cases in the previous day.

quarantine (1311) Kyyiv (2194) Klitschko (523) Lavra (44) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 