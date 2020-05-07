Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ukrainian army over past day

The Ukrainian army has 29 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"As of 7:00 on May 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 29 cases of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 52 people have recovered and two died. Some 223 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 63 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days. Over the past day, two new cases were confirmed in Odesa and Vinnytsia regions," reads the report.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of May 7, 2020, Ukraine had 13,691 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 507 new cases were confirmed over the past day.