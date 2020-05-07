Over 470 Ukrainians return on evacuation flights from Canada, Norway, India – Interior Ministry
Over 470 Ukrainians have arrived at Kyiv's Boryspil Airport on evacuation flights from Canada, Norway and India.
Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.
"More than 470 passengers who arrived on three evacuation flights from Toronto, Oslo and Goa have been registered at the Boryspil checkpoint in the past 24 hours," the report said.
Those who arrived did not have signs of fever or symptoms of flu.
After employees of the State Border Guard Service checked their registration in the Diia application, people left on two-week self-isolation for the specified addresses. One passenger who arrived from Goa decided to stay in quarantine at a designated observation facility.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password