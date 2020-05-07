Over 470 Ukrainians return on evacuation flights from Canada, Norway, India – Interior Ministry

Over 470 Ukrainians have arrived at Kyiv's Boryspil Airport on evacuation flights from Canada, Norway and India.

Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

"More than 470 passengers who arrived on three evacuation flights from Toronto, Oslo and Goa have been registered at the Boryspil checkpoint in the past 24 hours," the report said.

Those who arrived did not have signs of fever or symptoms of flu.

Read more: Ukraine’s government to abolish first lockdown’s restrictions from May 11

After employees of the State Border Guard Service checked their registration in the Diia application, people left on two-week self-isolation for the specified addresses. One passenger who arrived from Goa decided to stay in quarantine at a designated observation facility.