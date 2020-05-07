Ukraine to launch mass production of Vilkha-M MRL systems from 2021

Ukraine's state-run enterprise Ukroboronprom plans to launch mass production of Ukrainian-made Vilkha-M multiple rocket launcher (MRL) systems from 2021.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukroboronprom press service.

"[The] mass production is planned to begin in 2021," the enterprise's press service said.

Ukroboronprom sees a missile program as its priority.

In particular, missile testing will continue in 2020 in accordance with the calendar plan for the introduction of developments.

"The Vilkha-M trials are being held as part of the adoption of the new system by the Armed Forces. The second round of missile tests successfully took place in April. It is planned to hold the final stage of testing in the second quarter of 2020," Ukroboronprom said.

In addition, Ukraine's Defense Ministry has allocated funds for these tests, as well as for payment to Kyiv's Luch State Design Bureau and its co-executors for the work performed.

After conducting the tests, the ministry should put the Vilkha-M systems into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine as soon as possible.