Kyiv reports 24 new coronavirus cases, including one death
Kyiv city confirmed 1,675 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 7, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Some 24 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the capital over the past day, including five cases among health workers. One case was lethal," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 7.
Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 11 women aged 26-63 years, 11 men aged 30-64 years, and 12- and 13-year-old boys.
Since the start of the pandemic, 29 people have died from the disease in Kyiv city.
As reported, as of Thursday morning, Ukraine reported 13,691 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 507 new cases in the previous day.
