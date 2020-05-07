Kyiv reports 24 new coronavirus cases, including one death

Kyiv city confirmed 1,675 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 7, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 24 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the capital over the past day, including five cases among health workers. One case was lethal," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 7.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 11 women aged 26-63 years, 11 men aged 30-64 years, and 12- and 13-year-old boys.

Since the start of the pandemic, 29 people have died from the disease in Kyiv city.

As reported, as of Thursday morning, Ukraine reported 13,691 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 507 new cases in the previous day.