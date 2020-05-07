New proof of Russia's aggression: Ukraine tells at OSCE about drone downed in Donbas

During a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation, the Ukrainian delegation drew the attention of partner countries to the fact that the Ukrainian military had shot down a new Russian-made UAV "Zastava" in Donbas being another proof of Russia's military aggression.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"During the online meeting of the Forum for Security Co-operation on Wednesday, May 6, we informed the delegations of the OSCE participating states about yet another proof of Russia's direct involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine – a Russian-made "Zastava" unmanned aerial vehicle shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna Ihor Lossovskyi said.

According to the diplomat, this new drone of the Russian armed forces with the flight number "405" was shot down on April 5 near Svitlodarsk. It was not possible to immediately tell foreign partners about this fact, which once again confirms the direct participation of the Russian armed forces in the war in Donbas, because the meetings of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, over time, the Ukrainian delegation prepared a detailed presentation on this case and the UAV itself.

"In the presentation, we provided photos of the downed drone, its tactical and technical characteristics and method of application, informing that this type of UAV is manufactured by the Ural Works of Civil Aviation and has been in service with the Russian Armed Forces since 2013. We stressed that Russia must finally stop denying its participation in the war in eastern Ukraine and start constructive negotiations on a peaceful settlement," the Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna stressed.