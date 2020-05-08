ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10156 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
1 182 3

Almost 800 people return to Ukraine in 24 hours

Almost 800 people return to Ukraine in 24 hours

Almost 800 passengers were processed at checkpoint Kyiv in Boryspil Airport as the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring press service

"Totally, the pass of people from five flights – Copenhagen, Alicante, Milan and two flights from Madrid took place. After the landing, the border guards held the temperature screening of the passengers. No people with fever were detected. Any of passengers complained about health state," the message said.

One person from the Copenhagen flight went to the observation in a particular place.

Read more: President: Quarantine exit should be moderate

All passengers registered at the app and obliged to stay in self-isolation at the mentioned addresses. The border guards checked the registration in the app.

"Yesterday, the passengers' traffic through Ukrainian border slightly increased in comparison with the previous day, almost 14,000 crossed the border," the service stated.

State Border Patrol (1188) quarantine (1311) Ukrainians (203) evacuation (571) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 