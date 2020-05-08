Almost 800 people return to Ukraine in 24 hours

Almost 800 passengers were processed at checkpoint Kyiv in Boryspil Airport as the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring press service.

"Totally, the pass of people from five flights – Copenhagen, Alicante, Milan and two flights from Madrid took place. After the landing, the border guards held the temperature screening of the passengers. No people with fever were detected. Any of passengers complained about health state," the message said.

One person from the Copenhagen flight went to the observation in a particular place.

Read more: President: Quarantine exit should be moderate

All passengers registered at the app and obliged to stay in self-isolation at the mentioned addresses. The border guards checked the registration in the app.

"Yesterday, the passengers' traffic through Ukrainian border slightly increased in comparison with the previous day, almost 14,000 crossed the border," the service stated.