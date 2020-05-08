Kyiv reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including three deaths

Kyiv city confirmed 1,721 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 8, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"For the first time during the entire period of Kyiv’s fight against the pandemic, daily death toll rose to three. Some 46 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded, including one case among health workers," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 8.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 18 women aged 26-81 years, 21 men aged 31-79 years, and 4 boys aged between 9 months and 9 years.

Since the start of the pandemic, 32 people have died from the disease in Kyiv city.

As reported, as of Friday morning, Ukraine reported 14,195 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 504 new cases in the previous day.