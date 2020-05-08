It is too early to talk about opening of checkpoints in Donbas, - Zelenskyi

As of now, it is too early to talk about the opening of the entry-exit checkpoint in Donbas, as the deadlines are tied to the lockdown in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing RBK.ua.

According to him, today it is too early to talk about the opening of checkpoints on the demarcation line.

"I will tell you frankly, it is hard for me to talk about the terms now because they are related to the quarantine measures that are taking place in our country. Both Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote are parts of our country. This is all information about entry-exit checkpoints there is," Zelenskyi remarked.

