Ukraine reports 375 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 16,023

Ukraine recorded 16,023 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 12, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

"Some 375 persons have fallen ill over the past day… During the entire period of the pandemic, 16,023 people fell ill, including 1,105 children and 3,114 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 12.

According to him, 22 children and 88 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine has recorded 17 deaths related to the coronavirus and 85 cases of recovery in the past day.

In total, 3,370 people in Ukraine have recovered and 425 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Stepanov added that 5,678 PCR tests were conducted on the previous day.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Chernivtsi region (72), Rivne region (50) and Kyiv city (59).