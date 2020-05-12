Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ukrainian army over past day

The Ukrainian army has 45 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing post on Facebook.

"As of 7:00 on May 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 45 cases of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 55 people have recovered and two died. Some 274 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 39 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days. Over the past day, five new cases were confirmed," reads the report.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of May 12, 2020, Ukraine had 16,023 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 375 new cases were confirmed over the past day.