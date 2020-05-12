Kyiv reports 1,930 coronavirus cases, including 38 deaths

Kyiv city confirmed 1,930 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 12, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 59 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the capital over the past 24 hours. Unfortunately, one lethal case has been reported. 14 health workers have tested positive for the virus over the past day," he said at a briefing on May 12.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 33 women aged 27-79 years and a three-month-old baby girl. In addition, 22 men aged 25-82 years and three boys aged 10-12 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 38 people have died from the disease in Kyiv city.

Read more: It is too early to talk about opening of checkpoints in Donbas, - Zelenskyi

As reported, as of Tuesday morning, Ukraine reported 16,023 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 375 new cases in the previous day.