Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times, Ukrainian soldier wounded

За прошедшие сутки вооруженные формирования Российской Федерации 9 раз нарушили режим прекращения огня.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders timely responded to the enemy armed provocations, by using duty weapons," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – on the outskirts of Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms on the defenders of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in the enemy shelling.

According to the intelligence data, five Russian invaders were wounded on May 12.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have opened fire from grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol). No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.