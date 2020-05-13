Ukraine reports 16,425 coronavirus cases, 402 new cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has recorded 16,425 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of May 13, including 402 new cases in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 402 people have fallen ill over the past 24 hours. [...] In total, 16,425 people, including 1,130 children and 3,208 health workers, have fallen ill during the entire period of the pandemic," Stepanov said at a briefing on Wednesday, May 13.

A total of 25 children and 94 health workers have contracted coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Fourteen people have died and 343 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours.

In total, Ukraine recorded 3,716 recoveries and 439 deaths.

The highest number of coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region - 49, Chernivtsi region - 48, Vinnytsia region - 48, as well as in Kyiv - 30.