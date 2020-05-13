Ukrainian Armed Forces report 43 coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed a new coronavirus case over the past day, bringing total to 43, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing press service's post on Facebook.

"As of 7:00 on May 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 43 cases of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 58 people have recovered and two died. Some 252 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 30 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days. Over the past day, a new case was confirmed in the Lviv region," reads the report.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of May 13, 2020, Ukraine had 16,425 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 402 new cases were confirmed over the past day.