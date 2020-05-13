Ukraine’s parliament finally bans return of nationalized banks to former owners

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the bill #2571-d, which finally bans the return of nationalized banks to previous owners. 270 MPs supported the decision.

The law permanently prohibits the return of nationalized banks to the former owners, prohibits the return of bankrupt banks, whose owners have succeeded in cancelling the resolution of the National Bank on their insolvency through the courts, to the market.

The bill envisages the possibility of compensation for losses and lost profits for the former owners of banks, whose liquidation or nationalization will be declared illegal.

In particular, compensation for loss of profit is made in the amount of profit that the owner could receive, but the National Bank's insolvency decision was the only reason that deprived him of this opportunity.

Ex-owners of the bank may receive compensation for losses in the number of the bank's shares on the day when the National Bank made a decision on bank insolvency/revocation of the bank license and liquidation of the bank.

The stock price is determined in the amount of the sum, which could be paid by a purchaser for a bank on the regulation day, considering the market conditions and macroeconomic situation. The stock price will be determined by the internationally recognized audit firm, which meets the requirements of the National Bank and it will be appointed by the court, which considers the case on recovery of damages in favour of the owners of the bank. The audit firm will apply international standards of the financial reporting for estimation of the stock price.

If the financial position of the bank shows that the number of its commitments exceed the amount of the assets it will mean that the ban could not work anymore and its stocks have no value for the purchaser. If the assets of the bank exceed its commitments it will not be treated as the sufficient evidence that its stocks had the value.

According to the law, former owners of the bank get compensation only in the form of money.

According to the law, during the holding of banking supervision and supervision in prevention and counteraction legalization of funds (money laundering) obtained by criminal means, financing of terrorism and financing of the spread of weapons of mass destruction, the National Bank of Ukraine has a right to apply professional judgement.

The court proceedings, which have started but do not have the final decision since the day of coming into forces of this law, are decided, considered or reconsidered according to new rules provided by this law.