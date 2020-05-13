Kyiv reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, including two deaths

Kyiv city confirmed 1,960 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 13, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with coronavirus has grown by 30 people over the past day. One healthcare worker is among them. Two people have died because of coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day," he said at a briefing on May 13.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are seven women aged 21-82 years, and three girls aged 8, 9 and 14 years. In addition, nine men aged 39-81 years and a 13-year-old boy have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 40 people have died from the disease in Kyiv city.

A reminder that Ukraine had 16,425 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 13, including 402 new cases reported in the previous day.