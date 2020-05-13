SBI: Officials of Interior Ministry's main service center, migration service may be involved in leaking of Ukrainians' personal data, investigation launched

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has launched a pretrial investigation into the leak of personal data of Ukrainian citizens and their dissemination on one of the anonymous Telegram channels.

"According to preliminary data, officials of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the State Migration Service may be involved in the leakage of personal data," the press service of the SBI says.

The pretrial investigation was launched on abuse of duties or power by law enforcement officers that entailed serious consequences and on illegal sale or dissemination of sensitive information stored on computers, in automated systems, computer networks or on data storage devices that caused serious damage committed in collusion with a group of people (Part 3 of Article 356 and Part 2 of Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, the National Police of Ukraine discovered the leak of personal data of Ukrainian citizens in an anonymous Telegram channel.

The unlawfully disclosed personal data is a compilation from the databases of various government departments and non-governmental organizations over various periods of previous years and is not related to the launch of the state-run Diia mobile application, it said.

The work of the resource that illegally disseminated personal data of citizens has been blocked.