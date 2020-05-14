Verkhovna Rada supports extension of sanctions against Russian social networks in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has backed a resolution to extend sanctions against Russian social networks in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

A total of 248 MPs voted in favor of the relevant document on May 13, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"The armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues. This led to the death of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity, rights and freedoms of its citizens, the temporary occupation of part of its sovereign territory, numerous human casualties, and threats to its national interests, security and sovereignty. Thus, still, there are legal grounds, envisaged in Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions", to extend the sanctions until the cessation of the armed aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation," the explanatory note reads.

The resolution envisages that proposals to extend the period of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) be approved and submitted to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council as of April 28, 2017 "On personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," which were enacted by the decree of the President of Ukraine as of May 15, 2017 (No.133/2017).

In particular, the document requires Internet providers to block access to such resources as Mail.ru (www.mail.ru), Vkontakte (www.vk.com) and Odnoklassniki (www.ok.ru)